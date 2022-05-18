Glacier View Lodge Auxiliary recognizes volunteer for 40 years of commitment and contribution

In celebration of Glacier View Lodge’s 40th anniversary, the Glacier View Auxiliary Society would like to recognize one of its members for 40 years of commitment and contribution to Glacier View Lodge and the hundreds of residents who have passed through its doors.

Mary Savy exemplifies service of self. She joined the Auxiliary in May of 1982, and below outlines the work the Auxiliary members provided from the beginning.

“It was a rest home for seniors, and the first residents were transferred from Marsland House,” said the long-time Auxiliary member. “Some were couples as well as singles, both men and women. We visited; played cards, read to them or helped to write letters for those who had vision problems. We held fashion shows with the residents as models; formed a diners club and went to various local restaurants for lunch once a month. We held teas and bazaars at the Lodge and outdoor events like fairs and games. Gradually as patients from St. Joseph’s Hospital arrived and the need for more medical care grew, we continued with helping both residents and staff however we were needed. The lodge acquired a bus and the Auxiliary took on the cost of the insurance and communication costs; purchased awnings and furniture for the sun room; plants for the gardens, etc. We provided birthday and Christmas cards and welcome gifts for the new residents.”

“Mary is indeed a remarkable woman and a key contributor to not only her local Auxiliary but auxiliaries throughout the province,” added the B.C. Association of Healthcare Auxiliary’s historian. “She served as Island representative in the 1990s and as president of the provincial association from 2000-2002. She was a humble, enthusiastic mentor and example for auxiliaries around the province. In her last address as president her gratitude and focus on others was as gracious as the lady herself.”

The following is an excerpt from the Auxiliary Action newsletter, circa Winter, 2001, written by Savy.

“As you are probably aware, I live in Courtenay on Vancouver Island. In December the Town of Comox announced the names of their Citizens of the Year. I’m happy to say that the two auxiliaries in the Comox Valley – Glacier View Lodge and St. Joseph’s Hospital were each given this award in the health category. I’m so proud of them both, I feel like a parent whose child has brought home a report card of straight A’s.”

Although she no longer resides in the Comox Valley, Mary Savy continues to be engaged with and supportive of auxiliary fundraising activities from her home in Kelowna. She is a shining example of what volunteers and contributors to the Society aspire to be. Glacier View Auxiliary Society members are honoured to recognize her 40 years of service to Glacier View Lodge and our Auxiliary.

