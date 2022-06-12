Glacier View Lodge Auxiliary seeking photos of the glacier for 2023 calendar

The Glacier View Auxiliary Society is once again looking for 13 unique views of the Comox glacier for inclusion in its 2023 fundraising calendar “Glacier Views for Glacier View.”

Artists from all mediums, amateur and professional alike, are asked to forward their submissions no later than June 30. Photos of your work should be in high definition jpeg format and be submitted via email to gvls.auxiliary@gmail.com.

A brief description of the work (i.e. location of, time of year; unique features, etc.) may accompany your photos. Adjudication of the submissions by the Calendar committee will be completed by mid July, for a tentative August 1 print schedule.

