Glacier View Lodge Christmas lights set to illuminate Comox Valley skyline

Glacier View Lodge will illuminate a tower of lights on Dec. 1, to shine over the Comox Valley during this Christmas season. The lights represent respect and remembrance of the many people whose lives have been touched by the services at the lodge. They are also a symbol of an annual fundraising campaign, the Legacy of Light. The Soroptimist International of Courtenay has been supporting the initiative since its inception in 1986.

“Each year the lodge selects a project that will enhance the quality of life for current and future residents,” said Liz Friis, director of resident lifestyle & community programs.

“This year we begin a campaign to raise nearly $140,000 to replace our 21-year-old accessible bus. Living in a care community can feel very restrictive, so providing opportunities to continue connecting to our community is essential to well-being.

“While we were all impacted by restrictions during the first part of the pandemic, it has been those living in long-term care who faced the most significant restrictions. Only recently have the restrictions lifted to allow us to engage in community events. What a joy that has been! Recently, on a drive to Point Holmes, a resident sighed and said ‘I thought I would never be able to see the ocean again. Thank you.’ Lodge residents are looking forward to getting out to many community events aboard a new bus with the most current accessibility features.”

This year, as the tower of lights is illuminated, the public is invited to think about the people in their lives who were either touched by the services at the lodge or during their lifetime enhanced the lives of others in our community.

“We invite you to support the Legacy of Light fund with a $20 purchase of a light or multiple lights in memory or honour of someone you loved,” said Friis.

To make a donation see the Canada Helps link in the donation section of the lodge’s website at www.glacierviewlodge.ca or call the lodge at 250-338-1451 and ask for the info to be emailed to you.

ChristmasComox Valley