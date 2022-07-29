Glacier View Lodge Grand Parade returns as an in-person event

Glacier View Lodge is encouraging individuals and groups to join the third annual Grand Parade.

The Grand Parade is a national event intended to raise awareness of the needs of seniors across the country. Like most communities in Canada, the senior population in the Comox Valley is growing, along with the need for quality programs and services designed to assist seniors and their caregivers in the Comox Valley.

This year the Grand Parade is returning to an in-person event, and will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, with start and finish at the Marina Park in Comox, and includes a stroll through beautiful Filberg Park. There are two options to walk: 2.5 km (30-45 minutes), or 5 km, (1-1.5hrs), with stops and rest stations along the way.

Individuals and groups can join the event by registering online and collecting pledges to support the funding goal. Funds raised will be used in part to fund the Music Therapy Program, supporting memory, movement and communications, particularly helpful for those with dementia. Additional funds will support future development at Glacier View Lodge’s 47-acre property to serve the Valley’s aging community.

The Grand Parade wouldn’t be possible without the support of individuals and corporate donors, and is a great opportunity for groups to walk together in support of seniors. The Glacier View Lodge board extends thanks to 2022’s lead sponsor, Duane and Janet Gee of Investor’s Group Private Wealth, along with many other community-minded businesses who have stepped forward to support the event.

“Team YQQ Flyers joined the event for the first time last year,” said Airport employee team captain Erin Neely. “We knew that many of the residents at Glacier View Lodge over the years were former members of the Canadian Forces or had served at 19 Wing, so we wanted to acknowledge their service by participating, and were pleasantly surprised by how much fun it was as a team building event, so we’ll keep coming back, and challenge other businesses to do the same.”

This year the event is extra special, as the current Lodge is celebrating 40 years of service, and 75 years since the forward-thinking Vancouver Island Women’s Institute envisioned building a home for the elderly on Northern Vancouver Island.

To support the Grand Parade you may place a pledge, or register to walk by going to: https://bit.ly/3JbMDYK where you will find details of the event, route maps and the Grand Parade day schedule.

