Grad Class Attire Program finds new home at Comox Valley Dodge

Comox Valley Schools Grad Class Attire Program is moving to a new home located upstairs at the Comox Valley Dodge dealership.

The dealership is donating space on the upper floor of the new building at 278 Island Highway North in Courtenay.

The long-running Grad Class Attire Program aims to give all students the opportunity to wear a lightly worn gown or suit on graduation day without the financial burden associated with purchasing a brand-new outfit or having one made for their milestone event.

Grade 12 students from all Comox Valley Schools can schedule an appointment for choosing and fitting an outfit. The program offers a wide variety of suits, dresses, shoes and other grad attire accessories.

“This is an important program that enables students to come choose their special outfit for grad free of charge,” said Kelley Giorgianni, SD 71 work experience and careers co-ordinator. “We are very thankful to Comox Valley Dodge for this generous donation of space.”

SD 71 staff will be volunteering their time to help set up the new location between Nov. 4-18. The new space will be open for fittings and donations beginning Nov. 19. Other dates for fittings are Dec. 10, Feb. 11, and March 11 between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The program is operated by SD 71 staff volunteers.

Donations can continue to be dropped off at GP Vanier Secondary on school days between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Items can also be dropped off at Comox Valley Dodge during operating hours. There is a huge demand for smaller-sized suits, pants, shirts and accessories. Financial donations are also accepted to help offset costs to repair, or purchase required items students may need.

For more information, or to donate, please contact Kelley Giorgianni kelley.giorgianni@sd71.bc.ca or 250-338-2110.

The Grad Class Attire program will operate out of Comox Valley Dodge at 278 North Island Highway (Old Canadian Tire building) from November 2022 to March 2023.

