Habitat for Humanity #BidtoBuild Online Auction returns for third year

Habitat For Humanity Vancouver Island North video ambassador Alli Epp is looking forward to this year’s Bid To Build online auction. Photo supplied

By Cady Corman

Special to Black Press

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) is hosting its third annual Bid to Build Online Auction to raise funds to build safe and affordable homes with local families.

From June 16 to 26, virtual bidding will be open for over 200 items, gift cards, experiences and getaways donated by local businesses and professionals. Proceeds will support Habitat VIN’s current 12-home project on 1375 Piercy Ave. in Courtenay, upfront development costs for their upcoming project on 461 Hilchey Rd. in Campbell River and a refurbishment of a previous Habitat homeowner’s house to serve another family.

Everyone who registers before the June 16 auction launch will be entered into a draw to win two weekend passes to Vancouver Island MusicFest and an ‘Island Swag Bag,’ donated by Brazen Sportswear.

Bid to Build began in 2020 as a way for Habitat VIN to raise much-needed funds during the pandemic. Despite some return to normalcy, with its ReStores reopened and in-person events once more allowed, the non-profit needs support to begin its largest affordable housing projects to date.

“The pandemic impacted staffing, ReStore profits, and fundraising revenue,” said Jeff West, Habitat VIN’s executive director. “And now we’re seeing an unprecedented jump in construction costs. We have land to build on. Now we need funding to purchase building materials, hire skilled trades and run our volunteer program.”

Cloutier Matthews Professional Chartered Accountants and Temprite Climate Solutions, two companies that are passionate about what Habitat does in the community, are back for the third year as the auction’s presenting sponsors.

Brian McLean and Tyee Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd. has also returned, this time as the ‘buy-it-now’ sponsor to incentivize particularly generous bidders. The ‘buy-it-now’ price for each item will be set at double the established value. Everyone who uses the ‘buy-it-now’ feature will receive a tax receipt for the amount above and beyond the established value, and they will be entered into a draw for a secret prize valued at $1,000.

The Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce, Campbell River Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Courtenay BIA, Downtown Comox BIA, Downtown Campbell River BIA and Cumberland Business Association have each lent support as auction partners by sharing information with their members and networks. Media sponsors 97.3 The Eagle, The Campbell River Mirror, and the Comox Valley Record have gone above and beyond to help spread the word.

Bidders can expect gift cards for local restaurants and businesses, tools, artwork and gift baskets, as well as experiences including a glacier helicopter tour, a whale watching excursion and getaways to Tofino, Whistler and Ucluelet.

Those interested must register on the auction platform to be able to bid. Once they register, bidders can choose whether they want to pick up their items at the Comox Valley ReStore or Campbell River ReStore.

Learn more about Bid to Build and register now at charityauction.bid/bidtobuild

charityComox Valleyfundraiser