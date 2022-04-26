Habitat for Humanity still seeking homeownership applications for next Comox Valley project

Habitat for Humanity will build 12 new homes on Piercy Avenue. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) is still seeking homeownership applications for its upcoming project on 1375 Piercy Ave. in Courtenay.

Permitting is in the final stages and construction of the 12-unit townhome development is expected to start later this spring.

Two of the housing units will be fully accessible, as will the layout of the development’s common areas.

“If anyone has a wheelchair, they’ll be able to move around without any barriers,” explained Karen McKinnon, Habitat VIN’s director of family services and community engagement, adding that accessible housing isn’t limited to mobility needs. It refers to housing that enables more independent living for persons with disabilities.

The development will also include a common area for the families to gather.

“Over the last few years we’ve really learned about the power of community,” said McKinnon. “In our other Habitat builds, we’ve seen how having a common area builds the resiliency of the families and the kids.”

Potential homebuyers might currently be dealing with poorly made, unhealthy, or inadequate housing; unaffordable rent; housing insecurity; or homes inaccessible for their disabilities.

In addition to a need for improved housing, families eligible for Habitat VIN’s affordable homeownership program will have at least one child under 18, a gross annual household income between $49,000 and $77,000, a credit rating of 660 or higher, and a minimum of one employed adult. Applicants must also have a willingness to partner with Habitat, as the program includes up to 500 hours of volunteer work with Habitat VIN, as well as classes on personal finance and other homeownership topics.

Families who are accepted to become Habitat homeowners purchase their homes through an affordable mortgage with no down payment.

Families who are interested in this opportunity can find more information and a short eligibility questionnaire on Habitat’s website: habitatnorthisland.com/apply.

affordable housingComox Valley