Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North 50/50 raffles offer two ways to win

Erin Pharez, an employee at the Comox Valley ReStore, holds a phone showing the online 50/50 in one hand and paper tickets for the ReStore 50/50 in the other. The Habitat For Humanity Vancouver island North monthly online 50/50 raffle has a minimum guaranteed jackpot of $5,000. There is also a monthly 50/50 draw at each of the two ReStores - in Campbell River and in Courtenay. Photo supplied

Cady Corman

Special to Black Press

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) is offering the public two different ways to support its work for the chance to win a cash prize.

Supporters can purchase tickets for an in-store 50/50 raffle at their ReStores and an online 50/50 raffle at www.habitat5050.ca.

ReStore 50/50 raffle tickets are available at Habitat VIN’s Campbell River and Comox Valley ReStores and cost $2 for one ticket or $5 for three tickets. In July, the winner received a $569.50 prize in Campbell River and a $751 prize in the Comox Valley. The next draw is on Aug. 31.

This year, Habitat VIN partnered with RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty to add an online 50/50 raffle with a bigger buy-in and bigger prize. Thanks to sponsor RE/MAX, each monthly online raffle has a minimum guaranteed jackpot of $5,000. Tickets are $10 for five, $20 for 30, or $40 for 250.

Last month’s online raffle had the largest jackpot yet, coming in at $7,830. Half was awarded to the winner, and the other half will help Habitat VIN begin a 12-home affordable housing project on 1375 Piercy Ave. in Courtenay. The next draw will be held on Aug. 26 and tickets can be purchased at www.habitat5050.ca.

“The management and agents at RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty in the Comox Valley are happy to support Habitat for Humanity’s fundraising opportunity,” said Dave Procter, managing broker at RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty. “We recognize affordable housing is key for building a strong, resilient community, and we are proud to commit our time, energy, and resources to Habitat’s initiative.”

According to Tom Beshr, Habitat VIN’s director of retail operations, the non-profit hopes to grow the monthly online jackpot to $10,000, a target that’s not far off, thanks to the community’s support.

“The ReStore 50/50 has been hugely popular,” said Beshr. “We wanted to extend the opportunity to a wider audience with an even larger cash prize. It’s a way to support Habitat for Humanity’s local programs for the chance to win big. We are so grateful to everyone who has been purchasing tickets and helping to spread the word.”

Both raffles are open only to those located in British Columbia who are 19 years of age or older.

affordable housingCampbell RiverComox Valley