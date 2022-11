Downtown Courtenay came alive Monday afternoon with young trick or treaters for the annual Courtenay Halloween Parade and Party. Scott Stanfield photo The event is geared for children 11 years and younger, along with caregivers. Scott Stanfield photo There were plenty of strollers on 5th Avenue from 3-5 p.m. Monday. Scott Stanfield photo Courtenay Recreation in partnership with the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association (DCBIA) hosted the annual event. Scott Stanfield photo Courtenay Recreation in partnership with the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association (DCBIA) hosted the annual event. Scott Stanfield photo

By 3 p.m. on Halloween Monday, downtown Courtenay was alive with young trick or treaters for the annual Courtenay Halloween Parade and Party, hosted by Courtenay Recreation in partnership with the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association (DCBIA). Each year, the event is targeted for 11 years and younger with caregivers.

The Lewis Centre also hosted fun event on Halloween afternoon.

