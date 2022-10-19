The annual Courtenay Halloween Parade and Party is a free event at the Lewis Centre and downtown from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Photo supplied

Halloween parade, party fun in Courtenay

This Halloween, get your spook on and come on over to the annual Courtenay Halloween Parade and Party on Monday, Oct. 31, hosted by Courtenay Recreation in partnership with the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association (DCBIA).

This free event is at the Lewis Centre and downtown from 3-5 p.m. and is full of family fun.

The Lewis Centre at 489 Old Island Highway will feature Witches Brew Café with a free cauldron brewed beverage, family photos, carnival games and treats.

Duncan Avenue downtown will have Courtenay Library’s Books 4 Treats, Courtenay Art Gallery’s Make Art Event, DJ DTNE, Trick or Treating at businesses, family photos and more.

The LINC Youth Centre’s Haunted House at 300 Old Island Highway also offers spooky fun. From 4:30 – 7 p.m., bring little ones and easily-frightened adults, and enjoy half the fright night. Admission is $2/person or $5/family.

Drivers, please be patient and alert while hundreds of small costumed characters walk around downtown Courtenay.

Thank you to all sponsors, volunteers, businesses and organizations helping to make this a boo-tiful event!

For further information call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371, or visit courtenay.ca/halloween




