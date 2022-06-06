Hands On Farm opening for the season at Filberg Park in Comox

The Hands-on Farm at the Filberg Heritage Lodge in Comox opens on June 13 for another summer of family fun.

The farm has delighted thousands of Comox Valley residents and visitors since 1992. Bring your family and friends to check out and learn all about the cute animals including goats, sheep, mini-horses, bunnies, and more.

The Comox Hands-on Farm is located at 61 Filberg Road in Comox (Filberg Park) and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until August 21. Admissions are $1 for children under six, $2 for adults and children six and older, $6 for a family, and $40 for a summer family pass. Please note that the HOF will be open exclusively for Filberg Festival pass holders, free of charge, during this year’s Filberg Festival July 29-31.

Farm Club, private parties

Looking for activities for children throughout the summer? The Comox Recreation Centre offers summer day camps at the farm for ages three and up including our highly attended Farm Club, which is geared towards kids within the 9–12-year range. This camp is perfect for children who are interested in tending to animals and assisting the public with their visit to the farm. For more information, contact the Comox Community Centre at 250-339-2255 or go online to www.comox.ca. Birthday parties, as well as school and daycare trips are also available. To book, please contact Emma Buchanan at 250-207-FARM (3276), or send an email to Farmer1@comox.ca.

Volunteers needed

Too old for Farm Club? We are always looking for more volunteers to lend us a helping hand around the farm facility. Volunteers are able to gain both farm and leadership experience while they assist with animal care, feeding, and maintaining both the yard and barn. The Comox Hands-on Farm offers flexible summer volunteer hours and an unforgettable farm experience. Volunteering opportunities are offered between June and August to those 13 years and older. For more information on how to apply, please send an email to Emma Buchanan at Farmer1@comox.ca.

Follow the Hands-On Farm on social media for updates regarding the animals, special events, closures, and more.

Facebook: Comox Hands On Farm

Instagram: comoxhandsonfarm

TikTok: comoxhandsonfarm

AnimalsComox