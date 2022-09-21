Healthy living seminar doubles as a fundraiser for Comox Valley Transition Society

Doctors Shawn Peters and Deidre Macdonald are hosting a seminar entitled “The Seven Habits of Healthy Living” on Tuesday, Sept. 27, with all proceeds going to the Comox Valley Transition Society. Photo supplied

Your health is the most precious asset you have.

There is nothing more important than being proactive about your health, investing in your well-being, and choosing a lifestyle that fosters longevity and vitality.

If you are ready to learn how you can experience greater health, fewer aches and pains, and more energy and balance in your life, then you may wish to attend an informative seminar by naturopathic physicians Dr. Deidre Macdonald and Dr. Shawn Peters.

They will be presenting a seminar entitled “The Seven Habits of Healthy Living” on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. downstairs at the Filberg Centre in Courtenay.

Admission is by donation and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the Comox Valley Transition Society, which provides services for women and children who have experienced domestic violence.

This seminar will be an exploration of the most important principles of health optimization.

The latest research on how to enhance longevity and help prevent disease will be discussed.

Learn how you can take stock of your current health and make optimal lifestyle and medical choices for your future. For instance, did you know that intermittent fasting (avoiding food intake after dinner and having a late breakfast) has been shown to help people lose weight and protect them from disease? Did you know clinical studies have shown that exercise is a more effective anti-depressant than Prozac or that good sleep helps protect the brain from Alzheimer’s disease? This seminar will arm you with the information you need to take charge of your health with safe, lifestyle practices and natural medicine.

Topics will include secrets of the longest living peoples, solutions for arthritis and back pain, the latest research on lab tests, foods that improve your energy and immune system, how to optimize your digestion to get the most out of your food, tools for better sleep and stress management and much more.

Naturopathic physicians are licenced primary care physicians. They provide diagnostic workups and focus on health enhancement using a philosophy of lifestyle first, natural medicine second and pharmaceuticals third. They typically have eight years of post-secondary education.

To reserve a seat online visit Eventbrite and search “7 Habits”. For more information call 250-897-0235 or email via www.getwellhere.com. For more information about the Comox Valley Transition Society contact cvts.ca

