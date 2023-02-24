Heavy police presence on Dingwall Road Thursday evening explained

Comox Valley RCMP had Dingwall Road closed for most of the evening on Thursday, Feb. 23, as they canvassed the area after a body was discovered.

It has been determined that the death was not criminal in nature.

As is procedure whenever a death is reported to the police, the Comox Valley RCMP conducted a full investigation, which included canvassing homes in the neighbourhood, seeking any additional information.

“When any unexpected death is reported to police, we conduct an investigation until we determine the circumstances leading up to the death; including whether or not the death is suspicious in nature and requires additional investigation,” said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP. “The investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the death may involve interviewing witnesses; including door-to-door canvassing, and taking the time to very closely examine the evidence at the scene.

“In this case, investigators spent a considerable amount of time at the scene and we were able to determine that criminality was not a factor in this death. The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation and no further information will be released.”

If you struggle with mental health, the federal government has resources available.

To connect with a mental health professional one-on-one:

– call 1-888-668-6810 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth

– call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 for adults

You can also visit Wellness Together Canada to access different levels of support, including:

• one-on-one counselling

• credible articles and information

• self-guided courses and programs

• peer support and coaching

