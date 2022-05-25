Help the Comox Valley win Canada’s most active community

The CVRD Sports and Aquatic Centres invite residents to join the ParticipAction’s Community Better Challenge to help win up to $100,000 for being Canada’s most active community. File photo

The Comox Valley Regional District Sports and Aquatic Centres are inviting residents to join the ParticipAction’s Community Better Challenge to help win up to $100,000 for being Canada’s most active community.

The challenge is a national physical activity initiative that encourages Canadians to get active in search of Canada’s most active community. It is open to everyone and all minutes tracked online from June 1 – 30 count toward a community total score. After June 30, 50 finalist communities will be invited to submit an application explaining why they deserve to be Canada’s Most Active Community.

“Whether you are mountain biking, running, walking or paddling outside, all activities can be tracked. And to add to the fun, we have created an Activity Bingo game for residents to help get moving,” said Jennifer Zbinden, Senior Manager of Recreation Services. “Stop by either the Sports Centre or the Aquatic Centre to pick up your free activity bingo card and once it is complete bring it back by June 30th. Each completed card will be placed into a draw for more fun prizes. By tracking all your physical activity and participating in these fun events you will help us show how active our community is and hopefully win funds to help our local programs.”

As well, join us for Physical Literacy Sports Day on June 11 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds in the Rotary Bowl Field. Registration is not required, just drop by to learn new sport skills, have fun and meet some new friends. All ages welcome, youth under 12 will need an adult.

To register and track your activity visit community.participaction.com/login

Help us become Canada’s most active community. Local events and prizes are supported by a ParticipAction grant.

