HMCS Brandon, a Kingston-class coastal defence vessel that has served in the Canadian Forces since 1999, cruised off the Saanich Peninsula earlier this year. Brandon is the 11th ship of her class and the second vessel to use the name HMCS Brandon. (Bob Orchard/Submitted)

HMCS Brandon offers public tours in Comox for Royal Canadian Navy recruiting event

HMCS Brandon will offer ship’s tours to the public in Comox on Friday, July 22.

The free, guided tours will be available on the Kingston-class vessel berthed at the Department of National Defence Pier next to Fisherman’s Wharf from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and no pre-registration is required. Visitors will have the opportunity to chat with the ship’s crew about their roles onboard, and a team from the Canadian Forces Recruiting Group will be on-site to provide information about how to enrol in the Royal Canadian Navy.

The public is welcome to capture and share photos of HMCS Brandon, and its consort, HMCS Edmonton, as the tour will be public-friendly, and no operationally secure materials will be visible.

Visitors receiving a tour are asked to follow COVID-19 precautions including the wearing of a mask while on the ship.

