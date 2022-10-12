Horvath donation to Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation funds important equipment

Mike and Marlene Horvath have been supporting healthcare for more than 10 years.

Each month they provide a gift as contributors to the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation’s monthly giving program. They both feel grateful for the quality of care they have received and see their giving as a way to say thank you, while also helping support the best possible care for others in the community.

Last fall, the Horvaths made a special gift to support equipment at the hospital. Their generous gift funded the purchase of a set of ureteroscopes for the urology department and a vein finder for medical imaging.

Digital ureteroscopes are used in surgical procedures by the urology team at the hospital. The ureteroscope is a long, narrow scope that ends at a point the size of the tip of a ballpoint pen. The tip has a high-definition, digital camera that allows a urologist to see images from inside the body with great clarity.

It is used for many conditions, including scopes for upper tract urothelial cancer, bladder cancer, kidney tumours, and problematic kidney stones.

The Horvaths’ gift also funded a handheld vein finder for healthcare teams to safely, and less painfully, administer an IV for patients.

This can include people who are undergoing cancer treatment whose veins have been damaged, elderly patients whose veins change through the aging process, as well as young children. The vein finder is used frequently by the medical imaging team and is shared with the cancer care clinic to support IV chemotherapy treatment.

As part of the foundation’s sincere gratitude to the Horvaths, a plaque was installed on the vein finder, and their names have been included on the donor wall in the main lobby of the hospital.

“Thank you, Mike and Marlene, for your ongoing and generous support of great care, close to home,” said CVHT community engagement manager, Marcie Dumais.

