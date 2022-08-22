Hot August Nights another roaring success

Billed as the Romeo St. Jacques Memorial Classic Cars on the Green, this event was the fifth annual celebration of St. Jacques’ love of life and his dream, a 1932 Ford Roadster. Photo by Kristy Pedersen

Hundreds of American muscle cars, traditional hot rods and customs dotted The Park @ Crown Isle at the Hot August Nights event Saturday, Aug. 20. It was followed by the Comox Valley Cruise on Sunday.

Billed as the Romeo St. Jacques Memorial Classic Cars on the Green, this event was the fifth annual celebration of St. Jacques’ love of life and his dream, a 1932 Ford Roadster. St. Jacques was respected and loved by everyone who knew him or worked with him. He was a hot-rodding legend in Port Alberni and to this day the Ford Roadster leads this Comox Valley Cruise in his honour.

The Sunday cruise looped through Comox and Courtenay, and finished at the old church on Harmston Avenue.

The event raised money for the Comox Valley Transition Society.