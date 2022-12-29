The Immigrant Welcome Centre's welcoming communities coalition coordinator, Julie Keumbehdjian is inviting the public to hear the experiences of new immigrants to Vancouver Island Jan. 25. Photo courtesy Immigrant Welcome Centre

Immigrant Welcome Centre holding collaborative event on immigrant experiences

Building Empathy: Immigrant Experiences will highlight newcomers experiences on Vancouver Island

For new immigrants, settling into a new life far from home can be daunting.

On Jan. 25, the Immigrant Welcome Centres of Campbell River and the Comox Valley will be hosting an event called Building Empathy: Immigrant Experiences. The event will focus on the newcomers to both communities.

At the virtual event, attendees will hear from other newcomers about the unexpected challenges and tribulations they faced as they settled in their new communities on Vancouver Island. The event will centre around the themes of social isolation, meaningful employment, as well as addressing basic needs which will be explored in smaller group discussions. Registration is free.

Coalition coordinator Julie Keumbehdijan says that these experiences are all too common.

“We see recurring needs and challenges emerge time and again through our public forums, dialogues, and research,” said Keumbehdijan. “This event is an opportunity for the public to listen to the lived experiences of immigrants first-hand, and to talk about how we can build empathy in our communities to newcomers.”

The event will also be an opportunity for the public to learn more about the Welcoming Communities Coalition: a community driven local immigration partnership which collaborates with locals and organizations to create a more welcoming, inclusive community. The public is encouraged to come to the event to learn more about the coalition’s research, projects, partnerships, and how to get involved.

The event will be from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Registration is free online.

