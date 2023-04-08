The Filberg Park Easter festivities planned for today (Saturday, April 8) have been cancelled, due to the weather. File photo

Inclement weather forces the cancellation of Filberg’s Easter Saturday event

Modified Easter at Filberg Park Event will take place on Monday, April 10

The spring storm hitting the Comox Valley has forced Comox’s iconic Filberg Park to cancel its planned festivities for Saturday.

“Unfortunately, the weather pattern has not changed, and we have had to close Filberg Park for the safety of all users,” said Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park Association executive director, Linda Thomas. “We never take closing the Park lightly, but the safety of all guests is our priority. This means the Filberg Gift Shop cannot open today (Saturday), and our Easter at Filberg Park Event cannot happen today.”

There are plans to have an event on Easter Monday instead.

“We will do a modified Easter at Filberg Park Event on Monday, April 10, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to allow families to take part in the celebrations,” said Thomas. “We hope that families can come out and celebrate the final day of Spring Break with us at Filberg Park.”

Comox

