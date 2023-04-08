Inclement weather forces the cancellation of Filberg’s Easter Saturday event

The Filberg Park Easter festivities planned for today (Saturday, April 8) have been cancelled, due to the weather. File photo

The spring storm hitting the Comox Valley has forced Comox’s iconic Filberg Park to cancel its planned festivities for Saturday.

“Unfortunately, the weather pattern has not changed, and we have had to close Filberg Park for the safety of all users,” said Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park Association executive director, Linda Thomas. “We never take closing the Park lightly, but the safety of all guests is our priority. This means the Filberg Gift Shop cannot open today (Saturday), and our Easter at Filberg Park Event cannot happen today.”

There are plans to have an event on Easter Monday instead.

“We will do a modified Easter at Filberg Park Event on Monday, April 10, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to allow families to take part in the celebrations,” said Thomas. “We hope that families can come out and celebrate the final day of Spring Break with us at Filberg Park.”

ALSO: One Island woman’s guide to making Ukrainian Easter eggs

Comox