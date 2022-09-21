Incumbent David Frisch running for third term on Courtenay council

David Frisch was first elected in 2014 with the goal of curbing urban sprawl and promoting smart growth – a more efficient and environmentally sensitive way to develop the city.

Since 2018 he’s been a champion for co-operative housing, a model that blends market and sub-market housing with safe tenure (no fear of eviction) and community governance. He hopes to continue the push for a regional housing function to build more affordable rentals with federal and provincial funding.

His leadership on transportation has benefited people of all ages and abilities with safer and more comfortable walking and multi-modal road design. Supporting children to travel to school on their own (new paths and narrower, lighted crosswalks) and connecting neighbourhoods with work and grocery centres is allowing people options for healthier and more affordable transportation like walking, cycling, and scootering.

David also continues to move along initiatives that will strengthen both commerce and the community in downtown Courtenay, such as more space for people shopping, dining, and relaxing on 5th street.

In response to the sad and real increase in drug addiction, mental illness and trauma, and related social issues, David has supported community outreach, like the warming centre, and chairs the Junction Community Advisory Committee. He believes that a real long-term solution would see a multigenerational plan for federally and provincially funded community programs that starts at birth and support families with education and childcare needs, including mental health and wellness coaching.

To support David’s campaign for re-election or learn more about his work on council he can be reached at frisch.david@gmail.com or 250-338-3638.

