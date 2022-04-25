There is an information night on the new child care facility coming up at Cumberland Community School. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Info night for Cumberland child care project is May 3

There will be design development drawings on display and other information

Comox Valley Schools will be holding a community information night regarding the new Cumberland child care facility.

The session will take place at Cumberland Community School in the multi-purpose room, 2674 Windermere Ave., Cumberland. It runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.

Earlier this year, School District 71 and the Village of Cumberland set up an agreement for the new facility after the province provided funding. The plan is to begin work soon on the site, which will provide 75 child care spaces in the community.

The school district will now be providing an update on progress for the site, a proposed design of the facility and will be informing the community on how people can be engaged in the project.

There will be design development drawings on display boards for attendees to view and give comments. Cumberland residents are being asked for input into the landscape design, playground, play areas, potential pathways and connectors to the school and local road network. There will be coffee, water and some bake goods provided for those who attend.

To find out more, see the section on the partnership between Cumberland the school district on the School District website.

