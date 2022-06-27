Island-grown, family-owned waste-disposal business opts for environmental approach in Comox/Courtenay

Super Save Disposal trucks are regularly inspected so they run efficiently and services are directed along the most efficient route to reduce their carbon footprint.

If you own a commercial or residential building or are part of a strata council, you’re probably aware that as of Nov. 1, 2022, Courtenay and Comox are moving to a different model for waste disposal. Moving away from the city contact with a waste disposal company means that you now have choice.

There’s an alternative out there — a company with local roots that’s been around since 1977 — and that still operates with a small business ethos even though they’ve grown to a national scale.

In 1977, the Super Save Group began with gas stations in the Lower Mainland that became a familiar sight on any family road trip. Since then, the company has grown, and in 1996, the B.C. disposal division was established.

What does that mean for the Comox Valley?

The environment is on every one’s mind these days — it’s a subject that’s impossible to avoid — and one that should be taken seriously. Super Save Group ensures that protecting the environment is at the forefront of their practices, building their business on a foundation of clean, efficient products and services with highly competitive pricing.

Super Save Disposal has more than 367,000 customers across Canada and 27 years’ experience in the waste and recycling removal business — they’ve served many cities, towns and municipalities, including the City of Campbell River and the Campbell River School District.

Appearance is important to your business

Keeping your business looking great is as important to Super Save as it is to you! Pride in the appearance of their bins means your business always looks good. Super Save Disposal’s drivers continually take note of any damaged or graffiti-marked bins so a bin-swap can be arranged a.s.a.p!

A variety of shapes and sizes of bins is also available to suit your site’s requirements and each bin style can have lids with locks added as requested.

Safety first

Super Save Disposal uses the latest technology to keep everything on track, from pick-up times, to contaminated bins, to blocked access. Super Save has been COR safety certified by the Trucking Safety Council of BC since 2013.

Trucks are regularly inspected so they run efficiently; workers minimize running time, and services are directed along the most efficient route, cutting down on fuel consumption and reducing carbon footprint.

So why choose Super Save Disposal?

Apart from their excellent environmental record, safety record, unsurpassed customer care and competitive prices, “There are lots of waste disposal companies out there,” notes Danielle Johannes, Director of Sales, “but one of the things that sets us apart is that we’re locally owned, and family run! We know what’s important to you and your business and we strive to deploy the best people, products and services because your success is our success.”

