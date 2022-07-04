Islands Trust council passes resolution endorsing the call for a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns (second from left) bicycled into a summertime meeting on Denman and listened closely to issues raised by the Denman Island Climate Action Network. Photo supplied

Denman Island Climate Action Network (DICAN) celebrated two recent successes.

Following a presentation by DICAN, the Islands Trust council passed a resolution to endorse the call for a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty.

Representing 13 major islands, 450 smaller islands 30,000 residents, 10,000 non-resident property owners and 28,000 Coast Salish People, the Islands Trust joined Vancouver, Victoria, North and West Vancouver, New Westminster, and Burnaby in its endorsement. The treaty will prevent the proliferation of coal, oil, and gas by ending all new exploration/production, phase out existing fossil fuels, and fast-track a just transition for workers, communities, and countries.

“The treaty makes great sense considering that coal, oil and gas account for 86 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions in the past decade,” said DICAN member, Patti Willis. “Everything we can do to confront the climate emergency in which we find ourselves is powerful. I do it for my grandchildren.” (See fossilfueltreaty.com)

Following the Islands Trust endorsement, Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns informed DICAN that he will be endorsing the call for the treaty along with several his colleagues. He bicycled into a summertime meeting on Denman and listened closely to issues raised by DICAN.

In addition to the treaty, he discussed fossil fuel subsidies, plastic pollution, and new pipeline projects.

