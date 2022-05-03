For the most vulnerable people in the community cold weather can sometimes mean no safe, warm space to rest at night. Black Press file photo

For the most vulnerable people in the community cold weather can sometimes mean no safe, warm space to rest at night. Black Press file photo

Items needed for Survival Supply Drive Event in Courtenay

Cold weather shelters have closed for the season. Unfortunately, for the most vulnerable people in the Comox Valley, that can sometimes mean no safe space to rest at night, and in some cases, not even a tent of their own to call a temporary home.

On May 7, the community is asked to be part of a ‘Survival Supply Drive’ by donating tents, tarps, sleeping bags, backpacks, clothes, food and outerwear — clean and in good working order — for those who have no choice but to sleep outside in inclement weather.

The Survival Supply Drive Event will be held at Simms Park on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The event is a time for connection, to create awareness and to show support to unhoused community members. There will be performances by hip hop artists Native With Pride and Sirreal, an open mic for those who may want to share their stories and experiences regarding homelessness, and an opportunity to join an Indigenous Elder Circle. There will also be snacks and beverages, and a chance to connect with outreach workers and support services. Everyone is welcome.

Donated items will be provided to those needing them and then shared between local agencies providing survival supplies directly to unhoused community members.

“We know that survival supplies are not enough – decent, safe and affordable housing is a fundamental human right,” a news release states. “But in the meantime, your donations do make a difference.”

FMI: contact Coalition to End Homelessness co-ordinator Angela Fletcher at comoxvalleyhousing@gmail.com or 250-218-3752.

