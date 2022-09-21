Jasmine Willard running for one of Courtenay’s two SD71 school board trustee seats

Jasmine Willard is running in the municipal election for one of the two SD71 school board trustee positions for Courtenay.

Career public servant and mom of two, Jasmine Willard, is seeking election as Courtenay School Trustee for Comox Valley School District 71.

Willard brings over 15 years of experience working in public policy and economics with the governments of Canada and British Columbia, having led major policy initiatives to better the lives of children and families.

Passionate about accessible and affordable childcare for all, Willard was elected as vice-chair of the Kids Cottage Daycare Society in Coquitlam where she successfully supported the non-profit to become one of the first-ever $10/day childcare sites in the province.

“Jasmine is a kind, smart, and deeply committed human being who will be an asset to our school board, fellow trustees, and most importantly, families in the Comox Valley,” says Brodie Guy, CEO of Island Coastal Economic Trust and Courtenay father of three, who worked alongside Willard in policy roles with the BC Government’s Treasury Board.

“With her strong track record of compassionately managing complex issues and conflict resolution, Jasmine is well-prepared to fulfill the role of trustee.”

Willard moved to Courtenay to raise her kids in a supportive community where they could feel connected to their neighbours and to the natural landscape.

“I feel privileged and grateful for what this community has given to us,” says Willard. “After spending many years in public service working with diverse communities and leading positive change, I want to give back in ways that can make a real and lasting difference for our kids and our community.”

Now she’s ready to direct her energy to ensuring that Comox Valley kids—including her own—thrive at school.

Willard’s vision for student success is grounded in inclusive and sustainable principles.

With her driven nature, and extensive experience managing public operational budgets, as well as advancing government priorities and equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives, Willard feels confident she has the tools and know-how to realize the community’s collective education goals.

She is committed to:

• 2SLGBTQ+ and gender-inclusive curriculum and school environments;

• reconciliation, anti-racism and Indigenous-led learning in classrooms;

• green, climate resilient and seismic upgrades to school infrastructure;

• food security for all children at school;

• taking a balanced and sustainable approach to increasing school capacity;

• before- and after-school care solutions;

• addressing pandemic learning gaps;

• supporting blended classroom and tech-based learning;

• continuing the successful momentum of NIDES and the international student program; and

• collaborative governance, responsible financial stewardship, open dialogue and community accountability.

For more information, contact willard_j_sbt@hotmail.com or visit jasminewillardsbt.com/

