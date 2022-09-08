Jenn Meilleur announces candidacy for Comox council

Jenn Meilleur (pronounced Mayer) is seeking election to Comox town council.

With a career that has included extensive experiences as a leader working on sustainability and climate action in the co-operative, government, and non-profit sectors, this community builder will bring a unique skill set to the council table.

Her campaign will focus on the issues that matter most to Comox residents: climate change, affordable housing, and building a happier, healthier, and more resilient community.

“The heat dome last summer and the terrible floods in the South Coast region last fall showed us that we need a more urgent approach to reducing greenhouse gases. One of the best ways to prepare for climate change is to protect and restore ecosystems, locally and regionally,” said Meilleur, a manager of Community Disaster Recovery with Emergency Management BC.

When it comes to affordable housing, Meilleur believes that common-sense, timely solutions, like faster and easier approvals for building garden suites and backyard cottages, are a must.

“Working collaboratively will be critical to creating more affordable options like co-housing, co-ops, and non-market housing.”

She also wants to make it easier for Comox residents to grow and share food in their neighbourhoods.

Meilleur attended high school in Qualicum Beach and completed her university degree in Nanaimo before spending several years on the Lower Mainland. While living in North Vancouver, she co-founded a non-profit, nature-based elementary school program, facilitated community engagement and local zero waste initiatives, supported local food and communal gardens, and worked with a community foundation on Reconciliation and grant-making.

Since arriving with her family in the Comox Valley, Meilleur has become actively involved in several local organizations, including LUSH Valley Food Action Society (she is board co-chair), the Comox Valley Food Policy Council, and the Comox Valley Community Health Network.

“With her extensive background working in municipal government, and experience as a systems change facilitator, Jenn has a unique set of skills and knowledge that will be invaluable at the Council table,” says Town of Comox Coun. Dr. Jonathan Kerr. “Her focus on community, climate, and kindness are needed now more than ever in our local decision-making.”

And she’s ready to get to work: “We live in a wonderful place,” she says, “but we’re facing a lot of challenges. We need to work together to come up with creative solutions to benefit our community now and for future generations.”

To get involved, email JennMeilleurForComox@gmail.com, visit www.JennMeilleur.com, or search Jenn Meilleur for Comox on Facebook and Instagram.

