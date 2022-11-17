The Comox Valley Regional District board: Front (L-R): Jesse Ketler, Ken Grant, Melanie McCollum, Richard Hardy; Back (L-R): Edwin Grieve, Jonathan Kerr, Daniel Arbour, Doug Hillian, Will Cole-Hamilton, Wendy Morin

Jesse Ketler to serve fourth term as Comox Valley Regional District chair

Jesse Ketler will serve a fourth term as chair of the Comox Valley Regional District board.

The CVRD board is made up of local elected officials appointed by their respective councils, along with elected CVRD representatives from the three electoral areas. Each November, the CVRD directors elect the chair and vice-chair positions for the board.

This year the board elected Ketler as board chair and Will Cole-Hamilton as board vice-chair. Ketler is a councillor from the Village of Cumberland and Cole-Hamilton is a councillor from the City of Courtenay. Both will serve in these positions for the next year.

“The CVRD board remains committed to addressing the needs of the Comox Valley,” said Ketler. “While there are urgent priorities such as affording housing and climate change, I will strive to balance those priorities with the delivery of the CVRD’s core services that so many residents and community members rely on a daily basis.”

For more information on the CVRD board and to learn about upcoming meetings, visit the CVRD board members & structure page.

Comox Valley Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comox Valley Record journalists receive national recognition for their work
Next story
Santa Claus making a weekend stop at Filberg Park in Comox

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Food Bank van will be on hand to collect non-perishable food items, as well as cash donations at the 2022 Jingle Bell Charity Fun Run. File Photo
Annual Jingle Bell Run in support of Comox Valley Food Bank set for Dec. 4

The Comox Valley Regional District board: Front (L-R): Jesse Ketler, Ken Grant, Melanie McCollum, Richard Hardy; Back (L-R): Edwin Grieve, Jonathan Kerr, Daniel Arbour, Doug Hillian, Will Cole-Hamilton, Wendy Morin
Jesse Ketler to serve fourth term as Comox Valley Regional District chair

Western Brook Lamprey Morrison Creek population– “silver form” (top) and non-silver, traditional looking Western Brook Lamprey. Photo by Jay Wade
Comox Valley Land Trust working toward purchase of Morrison Creek headwaters

CCNAs
Comox Valley Record journalists receive national recognition for their work