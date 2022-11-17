Jesse Ketler to serve fourth term as Comox Valley Regional District chair

Jesse Ketler will serve a fourth term as chair of the Comox Valley Regional District board.

The CVRD board is made up of local elected officials appointed by their respective councils, along with elected CVRD representatives from the three electoral areas. Each November, the CVRD directors elect the chair and vice-chair positions for the board.

This year the board elected Ketler as board chair and Will Cole-Hamilton as board vice-chair. Ketler is a councillor from the Village of Cumberland and Cole-Hamilton is a councillor from the City of Courtenay. Both will serve in these positions for the next year.

“The CVRD board remains committed to addressing the needs of the Comox Valley,” said Ketler. “While there are urgent priorities such as affording housing and climate change, I will strive to balance those priorities with the delivery of the CVRD’s core services that so many residents and community members rely on a daily basis.”

For more information on the CVRD board and to learn about upcoming meetings, visit the CVRD board members & structure page.

