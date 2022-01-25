Kindergarten registration opens for coming school year in Comox Valley

Various deadlines for families to sign students up depending on the program

Registration for new students in kindergarten next year is beginning.

School District 71 announced it was taking registration as of Jan. 24 for children entering the public school system for the 2022-2023 for programs of choice, with registration for neighbourhood schools open as of Jan. 31.

A news release also pointed out that families can sign students up for Navigate Fine Arts eCademy on Feb. 24 and Compass registration on March 3.

To be eligible for enrolment into kindergarten, a child must be five years of age by Dec. 31, 2022.

Programs of Choice (French immersion, Montessori or Indigenous)

Registration for programs of choice starts Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. for programs, including early French immersion (École Robb Road or École Puntledge Park), the Montessori program (Queneesh or Courtenay Elementary) or the Indigenous program (École Puntledge Park). Placements into choice programs are on a first-come, first-served basis, though siblings of current students in the programs have priority.

Neighbourhood Schools

Most students will attend their neighbourhood school. To determine your neighbourhood school, visit https://www.comoxvalleyschools.ca/schools/ and click on School Locator. Parents/guardians are asked to register their children at their current neighbourhood school between Jan. 31 and Feb. 4.

Late French Immersion – Ecole Puntledge Park

Registration for late French immersion will begin on February 7 at 6 p.m. Late French immersion begins in Grade 6.

A virtual orientation session will be held on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The link to this session can be found on our website www.comoxvalleyschools.ca/student-registration.

Navigate (NIDES) Compass Program Kindergarten and the Fine Arts eCademy (FAe) Kindergarten

Registration opens Feb. 24 for the Fine Arts eCademy (FAe) and Compass registration opens March 3. Navigate will host an online open house on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. It will cover both the Compass and Fine Arts eCademy (FAe) programs. To register, please email vice-principal Dwayne Mills at Dwayne.mills@sd71.bc.ca.

For more information and an orientation video: https://www.comoxvalleyschools.ca/student-registration/



