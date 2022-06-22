K’ómoks First Nation celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

A celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day was held Tuesday, June 21 on the K’ómoks Territory on Comox Road. Scott Stanfield photo Katherine Frank is pictured during Tuesday’s welcome at the Ceremonial Big House. Scott Stanfield photo Items on sale outside the Big House. Scott Stanfield photo The K’ómoks Cultural Dance Group welcomed guests and honoured Elders in the Big House. Scott Stanfield photo The K’ómoks Cultural Dance Group welcomed guests and honoured Elders in the Big House. Scott Stanfield photo

Tuesday, June 21 was National Indigenous Peoples Day, which provided an opportunity to learn about the rich cultural traditions and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada.

Many Indigenous peoples and communities have been celebrating their culture and heritage on the summer solstice for generations. This serves as a reminder that these lands have supported Indigenous communities for thousands of years.

The K’ómoks First Nation invited the community to celebrate Tuesday on the K’ómoks Territory on Comox Road. The celebration included storytelling, dancing, drumming, information booths and a kids zone.