Lake Trail Repair Café an alternative to landfill

Toss it away? No way!

The Lake Trail Community Education Society is hosting a Repair Café at Lake Trail Community School on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This community event provides an alternative for household items destined for the landfill to be repaired and reused for free.

Whether you are unsure how to do the repair, or don’t have the space or proper tools, the Repair Café offers a solution. Volunteer fixers will be on site with tools and materials to help fix small electronics and appliances, wood projects, bicycles, toys, clothes and more.

Lindsay Eason and Tina Willard, educators for Comox Strathcona Waste Management, are excited to support this community initiative, which tackles waste diversion through public education.

“Repairing items is an essential part of keeping products in use, rather than immediately recycling them or throwing them out when something goes wrong,” says Eason. “Learning how to repair your own stuff can build lifelong skills that save money and reduce waste.”

Residents are invited to drop in and connect. Several partner organizations and businesses will be on site to share information and activities about the Comox Valley Toy Library Society, Vancouver Island Regional Library, The SHED Tool Library, The Spool Sewing Studio, and the Comox Valley Lifelong Learning Centre. Families can dig into the Lego table, play with toys, and enjoy a book from the mobile book bike. Children can bring injured stuffed animals to be stitched up and nursed back to health.

Between noon and 2 p.m., participants are welcome to join the experimental musical duo “unseen sight” as they take you on a tour through their experimental laboratory. Bring along some found items from home for the ‘Pots and Pans Jam,’ and let your imagination go wild!

“Even if you do not have an item to repair, you are welcome to come by and enjoy a bowl of chili or some apple crisp at the Repair Café concession, drop in to the ‘Pots and Pans Jam,’ or visit with friends and neighbours,” says Anna Rambow, the society’s executive director. “This is a community celebration where we can learn from one another and have fun in the process.”

To learn more about the Lake Trail Repair Cafe, or volunteer as a fixer, visit www.ltces.ca

