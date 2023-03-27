L’Arch Comox Valley celebrates annual Art of Belonging program

By Debbie Howard

Recently L’Arche Comox Valley celebrated the eighth annual Art of Belonging.

The Art of Belonging is a program which brings together people with and without intellectual disabilities to explore creativity and to foster a sense of community and belonging.

Each one of the eight programs has explored a different art medium – acrylic paint, driftwood, fused glass and watercolour to name a few —guided by the talented artist Dean Bauche. This year using collage and acrylic paint we explored the theme of our outer and our inner selves. Our outer selves were represented by a collaged portrait on a wooden box, while a journal with images and words inside the box represented our inner selves.

L’Arche Comox Valley is incredibly grateful for the generosity of time, talent and heart of Bauche, who has run this program every year, as well as all of the many volunteers. We’d also like to thank All in One Party Rentals and London Drugs for their generous support.

L’Arche Comox Valley is part of an organization across Canada and around the world. In L’Arche, people with and without intellectual disabilities live, work, play and learn together. For more information about the L’Arche community, visit larchecomoxvalley.org, our FaceBook (https://www.facebook.com/larchecv) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/larchecomoxvalley/) pages, or call us at 250-334-8320.

