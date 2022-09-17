This new totem pole carved by Pentl’ach/K’ómoks artist Karver Everson will be raised outside the Spirits of the West Coast Art Gallery on Sept. 24. Photo supplied

Latest Karver Everson totem pole to be raised at Spirits of the West Coast Art Gallery

The owners of the Spirits of the West Coast Art Gallery are inviting the public to the unveiling and blessing of a new totem pole carved by Pentl’ach/K’ómoks artist Karver Everson on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m.

The new totem pole will be raised out front of the art gallery at 2926 Back Road.

Everson has completed a stunning pole that will stand 12 feet high and overlook the Comox Valley and glacier.

“The artist will be on-site to perform a blessing of the totem pole and share more information about what inspired the design,” said Walter Stolting, co-owner of Spirits of the West Coast Art Gallery.

The publis is also invited to bring donations to the gallery of any non-perishable foods, essential items, and monetary funds for the “Meeting the Need” Food Bank Drive & Fundraiser to assist families and children in the community.

“With the cost of many basic necessities skyrocketing this year more and more people are turning to food banks for support,” said Stolting. “We ask everyone who is able to give generously – the need is great.”

In addition to supporting your local Comox Valley Food Bank, each contributor will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a gift bag of Northwest Coast Indigenous gifts and jewelry valued at over $300.

The Food Bank Drive & Fundraiser will run until Dec 31, and one lucky winner will be drawn on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Donations can be made in person at the gallery via food drop-off, cash, cheque, and debit. You can also e-transfer to info@spiritsofthewestcoast.com with a notation of “Comox Valley Food Bank” along with your full name and phone number. You can also donate directly to the Comox Valley Food Bank via their donation page, at bit.ly/3pS2vXk

When donating online, make sure to mark “Spirits of the West Coast Art Gallery Drive” in the message section, in order to be entered into the prize draw.

“Thank you for generously supporting local families and our local food bank,” added Stolting.

Spirits of the West Coast Art Gallery is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2926 Back Road, between Courtenay and Comox.

For more information call 250-338-2120 or visit www.spiritsofthewestcoast.com .

