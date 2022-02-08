Learn about the Comox Valley with Filberg’s Hunt For Heritage event

To celebrate B.C. Family Day (Feb. 21) and B.C. Heritage Week (Feb. 21 to 27) Filberg Lodge and Park in Comox is inviting the Comox Valley to take part in an free, interactive and COVID-19 friendly event designed to get us all outside and exploring the Valley’s history.

The event, Hunt For Heritage, will take participants on an educational scavenger hunt of sorts, with the opportunity to learn more about the community.

The Hunt for Heritage will start with one clue (Clue #1), which will be emailed to registered participants, given out through social media and posted on the Filberg website. It will point participants to the first stop on the adventure. Subsequent clues will be in the form of laminated cards posted at each heritage stop. Each card will contain the clue to the next stop on the adventure and a QR code with a link to historical information about the stop they are currently at.

Heritage stops have been chosen in Union Bay, Royston, Cumberland, Courtenay, K’omoks First Nation, Comox and CFB Comox. Participants can help promote heritage in the Comox Valley by taking selfies at various stops along the way and uploading them to the event Facebook/Instagram page and using the hashtag #huntforheritageCV.

Registered participants will be entered in a random draw to win Comox Valley History packages. Prizes will be drawn on Monday, Feb. 28. Winners will be notified by email.

The Hunt for Heritage starts on Saturday, Feb. 19, and runs until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, giving participants a full week to complete their hunt. Registration is now open at bit.ly/3JbLbnT