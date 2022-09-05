Students can learn German through the Comox Valley German Language School, ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Learn German in the Comox Valley

The Comox Valley German Language School is a non-profit society that has facilitated German language lessons for school-aged children in an extra-curricular setting since 2015.

The school offers German language lessons to school-aged children both with and without prior knowledge of the language, and is promoting German culture in a fun and educational setting during the school year (September to June).

Over the years, the school has grown to offer German to students in a junior and a senior class. With the new school year approaching, the Comox Valley German Language School is hoping to expand the program again.

Once-weekly classes during the school year include speaking, listening comprehension, reading, writing, games, and cultural events such as the traditional lantern festival and German Christmas traditions. Senior students can work towards receiving external high school credits through accredited German language proficiency exams.

Any student who is keen on improving his/her/their German language abilities, as well as educators interested in teaching, are encouraged to get in touch at comoxvalleygls@gmail.com and visit https://www.comoxvalleygls.org

Comox ValleyEducation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Don’t let the rash of fall harvesting leave you with a rash

Just Posted

Students can learn German through the Comox Valley German Language School, ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Learn German in the Comox Valley

Euphorbia myrsinites, or donkey tails as it is commonly called, offers some late season colour. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Don’t let the rash of fall harvesting leave you with a rash

Devours and Kellarissa will perform at the Masonic Hall in Cumberland on Saturday, Sept. 10. Photo supplied.
Queer synthwave pop show coming to Cumberland

The Comox Valley Scottish Country Dancing Society will host two free dancing lessons open to the public.
Comox Valley Scottish Dancing Club to start weekly lessons Sept. 12