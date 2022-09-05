Learn German in the Comox Valley

The Comox Valley German Language School is a non-profit society that has facilitated German language lessons for school-aged children in an extra-curricular setting since 2015.

The school offers German language lessons to school-aged children both with and without prior knowledge of the language, and is promoting German culture in a fun and educational setting during the school year (September to June).

Over the years, the school has grown to offer German to students in a junior and a senior class. With the new school year approaching, the Comox Valley German Language School is hoping to expand the program again.

Once-weekly classes during the school year include speaking, listening comprehension, reading, writing, games, and cultural events such as the traditional lantern festival and German Christmas traditions. Senior students can work towards receiving external high school credits through accredited German language proficiency exams.

Any student who is keen on improving his/her/their German language abilities, as well as educators interested in teaching, are encouraged to get in touch at comoxvalleygls@gmail.com and visit https://www.comoxvalleygls.org

