Lennox Feel The Love campaign returns for 2022

Bennett Sheet Metal and Heating seeking nominees in need of a new HVAC unit

Mabel Kelly (centre) is surrounded by Bennett Sheet Metal, after they installed a new furnace at her home in Courtenay, as part of the Lennox Industries Feel The Love Program in 2021. Bennett Sheet Metal is looking for a worthy recipient for the 2022 campaign. Photo by Allison Brown

In 2021, Mabel Kelly received a new heating system in her home, thanks to a collaborative campaign between Bennett Sheet Metal and Lennox Industries.

The Feel The Love campaign reaches out to communities, seeking people needing a heating upgrade for their homes.

Lennox Industries introduced the Feel The Love Program in 2009, and in 2021, Lennox and its partners, such as Bennett Sheet Metal, installed a total of 130 HVAC units in 37 states and five provinces.

The Feel The Love campaign has returned for 2022 and Bennett Sheet Metal is looking for a worthy recipient.

“Each Feel The Love recipient is an unsung hero who may be going through hardship, facing adversity or in need of community support,” explains a Lennox Industries press release. “Recipients were nominated by their neighbors, friends and family members as a way of bringing hope and support to homes across North America.”

“We’re calling on family members, friends, neighbours, co-workers and local organizations to nominate deserving community heroes in need of a new HVAC unit to feel safer and to breathe better in their home,” said Shawna Logan, the Feel The Love campaign manager for Bennett Sheet Metal. “Selected recipients will receive brand new heating or cooling equipment during this year’s Feel The Love Installation Week, taking place Oct. 8-15.

“Do you know a family, neighbour or community hero in need of a safer, more comfortable home? Please visit FeelTheLove.com to submit your nomination.”

Nominations close Aug. 30.

The Feel The Love Campaign has helped out more than 1,500 deserving community members with free HVAC installations since its inception.

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

