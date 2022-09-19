School District 71 office. File photo

Local groups co-hosting School District 71 trustee all candidates forum

Three local groups – the District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC), the Comox District Teachers’ Association (CDTA), and The Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 439 (CUPE) – have joined forces to set up a school trustee all candidates forum.

The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m. At G.P Vanier (4830 Headquarters Rd., Courtenay)in the All-Purpose Room.

During the two hours, trustees will each answer questions curated by the partner groups and the public. Each candidate will have a minute to answer their question.

Although there will be no open mic portion with questions coming from the audience, the public is invited to submit questions for consideration to dpac@sd71.bc.ca, prior to Sept. 27.

All candidates have been invited to the event, although Sarah Jane Howe (Cumberland) and Michelle Waite (Area B) have been acclaimed.

“This is an opportunity to hear from all the candidates. This is important because once elected, the board of trustees do not represent a particular area or ward; together they represent the entire community,” reads a press release.

For a complete list of candidates, visit https://bit.ly/3DAaCzY

