Local Indigenous organizations planning Spirit Walk in Courtenay

Two local Indigenous organizations – MIKI’SIW Métis Association and the Indigenous Women’s Sharing Society – are working together to host the second “Comox Valley Spirit Walk” in downtown Courtenay on Sept. 30, as part of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2022.

They are encouraging people who want to participate to wear orange to remember Indigenous children and families affected by Indian Residential schools.

Opening Ceremonies 11 a.m.

Participants will register at Simms Millenium Park on 5th Street to receive a map of the predetermined walking route. Participants can drop in anytime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to walk the route, reading and learning along the route. The walk will take approximately 20 minutes.

Call 250-871-7353 for more information.