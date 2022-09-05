Long-time educator running as Comox school trustee

Susan Leslie is seeking her first term as a school trustee for the town of Comox.

Leslie is an accomplished educator with 35 years of experience in education, ranging from classroom teacher to retiring as a director of instruction.

She taught K-12 at several schools in the Comox Valley for School District 71; five years as a district teacher and a decade at Ecole Puntledge Park.

Leslie brings a fresh perspective to the role of school trustee, and understands how community and school systems need to work together to ensure students are engaged, connected, curious and resilient in an ever-changing educational system.

As part of the Sea to Sky District leadership team, she recently witnessed firsthand the benefits of systems that impacted change for all students and communities.

Leslie is Mi’kmaw from the Qalipu First Nation, and has championed the importance of strong relationships between students, families, communities and schools in order to ensure all students are meaningfully included in safe, purposeful learning environments that foster a sense of belonging.

“Transparent communication is extremely important to me. I am invested in this community and have taught hundreds of students in the Comox Valley; my children attended School District 71 schools, and now my grandchildren. Now more than ever, students need to be future-ready in a diverse and dynamic world.”

