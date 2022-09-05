Long-time educator running as Comox school trustee

Long-time Comox Valley educator Susan Leslie is seeking her first term as a school trustee for the town of Comox. Photo supplied.

Susan Leslie is seeking her first term as a school trustee for the town of Comox.

Leslie is an accomplished educator with 35 years of experience in education, ranging from classroom teacher to retiring as a director of instruction.

She taught K-12 at several schools in the Comox Valley for School District 71; five years as a district teacher and a decade at Ecole Puntledge Park.

Leslie brings a fresh perspective to the role of school trustee, and understands how community and school systems need to work together to ensure students are engaged, connected, curious and resilient in an ever-changing educational system.

As part of the Sea to Sky District leadership team, she recently witnessed firsthand the benefits of systems that impacted change for all students and communities.

Leslie is Mi’kmaw from the Qalipu First Nation, and has championed the importance of strong relationships between students, families, communities and schools in order to ensure all students are meaningfully included in safe, purposeful learning environments that foster a sense of belonging.

“Transparent communication is extremely important to me. I am invested in this community and have taught hundreds of students in the Comox Valley; my children attended School District 71 schools, and now my grandchildren. Now more than ever, students need to be future-ready in a diverse and dynamic world.”

Election 2022Municipal election

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Free course teaching Christian faith being offered at Comox Community Baptist Church
Next story
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Don’t let the rash of fall harvesting leave you with a rash

Just Posted

Euphorbia myrsinites, or donkey tails as it is commonly called, offers some late season colour. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Don’t let the rash of fall harvesting leave you with a rash

Devours and Kellarissa will perform at the Masonic Hall in Cumberland on Saturday, Sept. 10. Photo supplied.
Queer synthwave pop show coming to Cumberland

The Comox Valley Scottish Country Dancing Society will host two free dancing lessons open to the public.
Comox Valley Scottish Dancing Club to start weekly lessons Sept. 12

The Comox Comox Baptist Church at Anderton Road and Daye Road in Comox is offering courses in Christianity for both adults and youth. File photo
Free course teaching Christian faith being offered at Comox Community Baptist Church