Long-time Mount Washington executive Peter Gibson to run for seat on Comox council

Peter Gibson has announced he is running for Comox town council in the upcoming October election.

Gibson has been a resident of the Comox Valley since 1960 and has strong family connections here in Comox. He is retired from a successful career with Mount Washington (41 years) as the president and general manager. His past work with regional and provincial governments in planning and approval processes adds a firm understanding of financial planning and accountability.

“I will work for the citizens of Comox and look after their best interests and what is best for Comox,” states Gibson. “We are all part of a regional picture, but Comox can remain its own, separate entity.”

Gibson is heavily involved in many charitable and community organizations, including the Canada West Ski Areas Association, Comox Valley Community Foundation, and Vancouver Island Marmot Recovery Foundation. In addition, his strong business background led him to work with the Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce, Comox Valley Economic Development, and Tourism Vancouver Island.

“Comox holds a leadership role in the regional district as a whole, especially in consumable water and the public use, and we need to manage the ownership of this precious resource carefully,” notes Gibson.

Under tenure as GM and president, Gibson received numerous awards for the resort, including the best water conservation program for North American Mountain Resorts (Clif Bar-NSIA) and the most environmentally sensitive Mountain Resort from Tourism BC (Starfish).

“I know and appreciate my community and hope that the residents of Comox choose me to represent their interests and true love for this Valley,” says Gibson. “I encourage all residents to get out and vote on October 15th and ensure that the town of Comox has knowledgeable and experienced representation.”

Details of his qualifications and platform can be found on his campaign website at http://www.petergibsonforcomox.com

