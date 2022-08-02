Long-time SD71 school trustee Janice Caton to run for re-election

Janice Caton is seeking a sixth term as school trustee for Comox Valley Schools (SD71) representing the City of Courtenay.

Janice has resided in Courtenay for more than 40 years, where she and her husband have raised three sons.

Today, she is the proud grandparent of four grandchildren, and it is because of them she remains committed to the delivery of a strong, flexible, robust public education program for the Comox Valley.

Overall, Caton believes that the continual lack of a sustainable, predictable and fully funded public education system is one of the most critical challenges facing school boards today.

Janice’s extensive experience and knowledge, combined with over 30 years of advocating for public education provide strong leadership and advocacy for the district.

Caton has served in a number of leadership roles on the board of education, and has represented the board and district on numerous local and provincial committees. She is currently serving a second term as the BCSTA branch president representing the Vancouver Island Schools Trustees Association – comprising all 12 Island boards of education.

Prior to becoming an elected trustee Janice spent over 20 years as an active Parent Advisory Council (PAC) member and a member of the district PAC executive, and will continue to support the parent voice in public education.

Caton is a strong advocate for ensuring that teachers, district staff and schools have the necessary resources and tools to support the learning needs of all students.

She also believes that every student deserves the opportunity to receive a rich, equitable, and full education that embraces their passions and challenges them to become global citizens. And that all schools shall provide a welcoming, safe and inclusive learning environment, so students can attend school free from all forms of racism, discrimination and harassment.

Caton has advocated for students, staff and families in the district by supporting and continuing to implement new policies and initiatives including

• Increased student voice and leadership;

• Environmental stewardship and sustainability;

• Mental health supports and initiatives for students and staff;

• Ensuring that the board continues to be transparent on its decision-making role and processes;

• Ensuring that the district’s strategic plan is always foremost in the board’s decision-making process

Janice looks forward to continuing her advocacy work supporting the students, parents, staff and educational community of SD71 Comox Valley.

Feel free to contact her with any questions or for more information.

She can be reached at jcaton10@telus.net, or by cell 250-897-0756.

