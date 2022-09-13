Lyndsey Northcott hopes to bring a young voice to Courtenay council

My name is Lyndsey Northcott.

I’m so happy to be campaigning, I have been thinking about this for a while. How can I help people? How can I help my community?

I’m 36 years old. I work at Kingfisher Resort I’ve been there for 10 years. I have been working in the spa and health industry for over 15 years.

I was born in Vancouver I’ve been on the Island for 10 years and I’ve visited many times throughout my life. In my younger years I went to Vanier for Grade 12.

I’m a mother and I’m a compassionate listener. I can’t wait to hear what the community has to say on how we can improve our current situation.

We need to build more homes for the people. We need affordable housing for the young, the singles, the families, and people with disabilities.

We have a number of public safety issues that need to be addressed throughout the community.

We can function better as a community in a harmonious fashion. I believe we can create a better environment by creating more homes. Safe homes, support for people with disabilities, and support for the elderly.

New development is a lengthy process in the Comox Valley and I would like to help improve the process and bring more things to do. We can build entertainment for families, things to do in the Comox Valley.

I feel like there’s a gap that we can fill for children and young families.

As well as young working professionals for entertainment and things to do especially in our winter seasons.

I hope the community can see my compassion, and let my young voice help better improve our community. I want to be a fresh face, a young voice, and bridge the gap between the young and the seniors.

Please feel free to contact me at 250-702-4933

I look forward to talking to people in our community.

