May long weekend event is back in Cumberland

The soap box derby takes over 2nd Street for the Victoria Day Celebrations. Photo by Mike ChouinardThe soap box derby takes over 2nd Street for the Victoria Day Celebrations. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Checking out the vehicles. Photo by Mike ChouinardChecking out the vehicles. Photo by Mike Chouinard
The derby finish line at the bottom of the hill. Photo by Mike ChouinardThe derby finish line at the bottom of the hill. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Families line up for the bouncey castle. Photo by Mike ChouinardFamilies line up for the bouncey castle. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Singer Taze Kozak strums a tune at the Dunsmuir Avenue stage. Photo by Mike ChouinardSinger Taze Kozak strums a tune at the Dunsmuir Avenue stage. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Lots of food and other goods are available at Market Day. Photo by Mike ChouinardLots of food and other goods are available at Market Day. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Dunsmuir was full of pedestrians and a cyclist or two for Market Days. Photo by Mike ChouinardDunsmuir was full of pedestrians and a cyclist or two for Market Days. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The May long weekend party has finally returned to Cumberland.

The Victoria Day celebrations run through the weekend. Saturday was Market Day on Dunsmuir Avenue as merchants and entertainers filled the street through the day, while on 2nd Street, the kids finally got the chance to break out their best racers for the soap box derby.

The community has held a few COVID-friendly events the last two years, but this year marks the return of the full event.

There is a swing dance at the rec centre Saturday night. On Sunday, there’s music at Village Park, an old-time soccer game, doggie fashion show and legends of the maypole on the schedule, while on Monday, there will be pancake breakfasts at the Legion and Masonic Lodge, the maypole dance and crowning of the May Queen, kids’s races, petting zoo — and, yes, the Victoria Day Parade is back too.


