Missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, 2-spirit, + awareness event in Courtenay May 5

Red Dress Day, also known as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two-Spirit People, is observed on May 5 in Canada, and there will be a local event.

Two local Indigenous Organizations; MIKI’SIW Métis Association and the Indigenous Women’s Sharing Society are co-hosting a Missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, 2-spirit, + awareness event May 5 at Simms Park in Courtenay.

The afternoon event, from 1-6 p.m., will feature educational tables and traditional activities such as drumming and smudging circles. Sirreal will host a hip-hop performance and workshop in support of this event.

Everyone is welcome, and show support by wearing red. Attendees will be encouraged to walk the park’s red dress-lined route.

Opening ceremonies are at 1 p.m.

According to the Government of Canada Justice Research and Data page, between 1980 and 2014, there were 6,849 police-reported female homicide cases in Canada. Among the total number of female victims, 16 per cent were Indigenous women. Since 1991, the number of murdered non-Indigenous women has declined. In contrast, the number of murdered Indigenous women has remained relatively stable, thus accounting for an increasing proportion of Indigenous female homicide victims. For example, in 1980, Indigenous women accounted for nine per cent (18) of female homicide victims, whereas in 2014, they accounted for 21 per cent (30) of female homicide victims. In 2014, the rate of homicide of Indigenous women (3.64 per 100,000) was almost six times higher than non-Indigenous women (0.65 per 100,000).

