Morrison Creek Streamkeepers hosting fundraiser

The Morrison Creek Streamkeepers (MCS), an active group of watershed residents and community members dedicated to preserving, restoring, and promoting public awareness of the Morrison Creek watershed, will be holding a community engagement event on Saturday, Dec. 3.

MCS is holding this fundraiser for the Comox Valley Land Trust’s project, in partnership with other funders, to purchase the Morrison Creek Headwaters area for conservation. This 289-hectare (715 acres) area is vital to the continued health of Comox Valley salmon stocks, the wildlife that relies on salmon, and the endangered Morrison Creek lamprey, a population of the western brook lamprey found nowhere else on the planet.

In support of this goal, MCS will be holding a silent art auction, with live music featuring Larry Ayre, and Bruce and Judy Wing, and a bake sale and beverages at St. John the Divine Anglican Church, 579 5th Street, Courtenay, from 2-5:30 p.m.

Everyone interested in Morrison Creek, one of the crown jewels of Courtenay and the Comox Valley, is encouraged to drop in.

