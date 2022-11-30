Western Brook Lamprey Morrison Creek population– “silver form” (top) and non-silver, traditional looking Western Brook Lamprey. Photo by Jay Wade

Morrison Creek Streamkeepers hosting fundraiser

The Morrison Creek Streamkeepers (MCS), an active group of watershed residents and community members dedicated to preserving, restoring, and promoting public awareness of the Morrison Creek watershed, will be holding a community engagement event on Saturday, Dec. 3.

MCS is holding this fundraiser for the Comox Valley Land Trust’s project, in partnership with other funders, to purchase the Morrison Creek Headwaters area for conservation. This 289-hectare (715 acres) area is vital to the continued health of Comox Valley salmon stocks, the wildlife that relies on salmon, and the endangered Morrison Creek lamprey, a population of the western brook lamprey found nowhere else on the planet.

In support of this goal, MCS will be holding a silent art auction, with live music featuring Larry Ayre, and Bruce and Judy Wing, and a bake sale and beverages at St. John the Divine Anglican Church, 579 5th Street, Courtenay, from 2-5:30 p.m.

Everyone interested in Morrison Creek, one of the crown jewels of Courtenay and the Comox Valley, is encouraged to drop in.

Comox ValleyConservationfundraiser

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Housing contract awarded to Courtenay church for extreme weather warming shelter service

Just Posted

St. John the Divine Church, 579 5th Street Courtenay, will be a warming centre for those in need throughout the 2022-2023 winter season. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
BC Housing contract awarded to Courtenay church for extreme weather warming shelter service

Stink bugs have reached the Comox Valley. Photo by Vanessa
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Brown marmorated stink bugs have reached the Comox Valley – now what?

There are numerous warming options for those in need in the Comox Valley during the cold spell. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Comox Valley emergency shelters, warming centres offer relief during storm

Pictured, from left - Leif Lefevre (Rookie of the Year 2022 ), Sacha Scott (I Made a Difference, 2022), Ryan Chittle (Firefighter of the Year 2022), Elie Dewulf (Firefighter of the Year, 2021), Andrew Pisano (Above and Beyond 2022) Elsa Gilroy (Above and Beyond 2021), Josh Tadeson (Rookie of the Year 2021 ) and Tammy Blair (Rookie of the Year 2022 ). Missing from the photo is Brent Craven (I Made a Difference, 2021), Nick Gilroy (Rookie of the Year, 2021)
Comox Fire Rescue celebrates 2022 award recipients