Kabir Bhalla will be sharing his knowledge on mushroom-forming fungi and fungal diseases in plants at the next Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting. Photo supplied

Mushrooms the topic of next Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting

Kabir Bhalla will be sharing his knowledge on mushroom-forming fungi and fungal diseases in plants at the next Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting, March 20.

He’ll also talk about the benefits of fungal interactions in the environment.

Bhalla is a PhD candidate in the department of microbiology and immunology at the University of British Columbia where he studies how certain fungi contribute to disease.

Wishing to attend?

Advanced registration is required for both members and non-members. Members will receive a separate Zoom invitation.

Registration for non-members ($5.50) is simple – visit www.comoxvalleyhortsociety.ca by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17 as it requires two days to process.

CVHS 2023 memberships are available to purchase from the website, or download a registration form and mail it in.

