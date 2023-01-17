The Habitat for Humanity Meaning of Home contest is open to students in Grades 5 to 6. (Screenshot/Habitat for Humanity video)

National student writing contest returns to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North

By Cady Corman

Special to Black Press

The Habitat For Humanity Meaning of Home writing contest is now accepting entries.

Since 2007, students in Grades 4, 5 and 6 have shared what home means to them in this national writing contest, which has produced some great results for the Vancouver Island North chapter.

Submissions are being accepted by mail or online at meaningofhome.ca until Feb. 24.

Housing continues to be an important concern for all Canadians, including children, who understand how housing can provide their family with a safe place – a place to study, pursue their dreams and build a better life. Every student who enters the contest will help Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North build safe and affordable homes because every entry earns a $10 donation towards their local Habitat for Humanity. Three grand prize winners will each receive a $30,000 grant to help a local Habitat for Humanity build a place to call home for a family in need of affordable housing. In addition, nine runners-up will receive a $10,000 grant for their local Habitat for Humanity. Winners will be announced by June.

Founded by Sagen, the Meaning of Home contest has raised over $2 million to help local Habitats across Canada build decent and affordable housing. Last year, over 13,000 entries were received, the largest number of submissions Habitat Canada has ever received for this contest and raised over $311,000.

In 2020 and 2021, this contest resulted in two local runners-up. Students Alice Hopkins and Alexandra each won a $10,000 grant towards local Habitat housing projects. Funds raised from local Meaning of Home entries will go toward Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North’s current 12-home affordable housing project in Courtenay.

“It is so wonderful to see the enthusiastic response each year from parents, teachers and especially the children who enter this contest and share what home means to them in their own words,” said Julia Deans, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “We know that having a safe and affordable place to call home helps people build better lives and stronger communities.”

“As a founding sponsor of this contest, we continue to be amazed at the creativity of each student who participates,” says Stuart Levings, president and CEO, Sagen. “We are proud to see how this contest provides students with an opportunity to learn more about the importance of housing and give back.”

The Meaning of Home contest would not be possible without the generous support of founding sponsor Sagen, and awards sponsors Urban Systems Foundation, Face to Face Games, and Home Trust.

ALSO: Courtenay agrees to donate land to Habitat for Humanity

