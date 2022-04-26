NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK: It takes many volunteers to co-ordinate Kitty Cat PALS

Marielle is the Rescue Reading Buddies co-ordinator at Kitty Cat PALS. Photo submittedMarielle is the Rescue Reading Buddies co-ordinator at Kitty Cat PALS. Photo submitted
Mishell is the intake co-ordinator at Kitty cat PALS. Photo suppliedMishell is the intake co-ordinator at Kitty cat PALS. Photo supplied
Lindsay is the Kitty Cat PALS adoptions co-ordinator. Photo suppliedLindsay is the Kitty Cat PALS adoptions co-ordinator. Photo supplied
Sandi is the Kitty Cat PALS socialization co-ordinator. Photo supplied.Sandi is the Kitty Cat PALS socialization co-ordinator. Photo supplied.

Kitty Cat PALS has many fantastic volunteers, they are all guided by our volunteer co-ordinators.

We have eight programs that are led by KCP these volunteer co-ordinators:

• Socialization program

• Cleaning & Care program

• Foster program

• Intake program

• Barn home program

• Rescue reading buddies program

• Medical program

• Adoption program

KCP volunteer co-ordinators spend endless hours teaching, providing guidance, always helping and focused on the future of every little fluff ball that comes into our care. More than 700 cats came through KCP’s doors last year; it was a long exhausting year for many reasons, yet every day, every volunteer came in with nothing but a smile on their face.Thank you to the incredible volunteers all around.

If you would like to volunteer with Kitty Cat PALS, head to kittycatpals.com

Callum Thompson is just about everywhere help is needed, travelling thousands of kilometres to bring patients to the hospital, restoring native plants on the MARS property and even filling potholes on the entry road.
Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society volunteers: Together, we are MARS

Habitat for Humanity will build 12 new homes on Piercy Avenue. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Habitat for Humanity still seeking homeownership applications for next Comox Valley project

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the death of a Courtenay man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment. (Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog investigating death of man arrested by Comox Valley RCMP