NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK: Volunteers are the backbone of the Comox Valley Hospice Society

The Comox Valley Hospice Society is fortunate to have the support of many volunteers who donate their time and talents. We appreciate all of our volunteers, and would like to acknowledge just a few of the significant contributions that put empathy into action.

Ken O. is a volunteer visitor at Comox Valley Hospital, who provides one-on-one support for bereavement and palliative clients in community. Ken has just celebrated his 20-year anniversary with us!

Ken has been working with Ron B., Robert M. and Denis B, three other long-time CVHS volunteers, to develop and facilitate our first ever Mens’ Peer Grief Support Group. This is a significant milestone in our programs.

“I think… the main satisfaction I get from my Hospice Bereavement work, walking alongside people for a while on their journey, and witnessing those little ‘ah-has’ when they realize that deep grief doesn’t last forever,” said Robert.

Sue M. has dedicated her time to create the welcoming atmosphere families and patients experience at Hospice at the Views. Sue co-ordinates baking, gardening, decorating as well as serving as recording secretary for our board of directors.

Joan C. supports Blue Christmas each year, is a CVHS board member, offers one-to-one palliative and bereavement support and shares her experience as a peer leader for other volunteers.

“What I didn’t know when I set out on this path was how deeply moved I would be by the privilege of being present with those who are approaching death and those who care for them during that time,” said Joan.

Sharon S. has filled many roles, notably vigil support at Hospice at the Views, The Views, and other long-term care facilities, offering a compassionate presence to clients and families in the final days and hours.

We’d also like to acknowledge two volunteers who have contributed to our Self Care program.

Rhianna W. was instrumental in the creation of this program that offers healing touch and reiki, co-ordinates a Meditation Healing Circle, and is one of our Peer Leader volunteers.

“During my time with CVHS I have had the honour of volunteering across multiple capacities within the organization; vigils, one to one, facilitating bereavement groups, volunteer support, office support, fundraising, and leading the creation team for the Self Care Clinic,” said Rhianna.

Margaret S. has offered energy work and one-to-one companionship to multiple palliative and bereavement clients. Her self-care focus helps palliative clients and their caregivers find calm in stressful times.

Some volunteers work in the community, advocating for CVHS in fundraising initiatives. We’d like to acknowledge Raida B. and Debi S., who also serve on the CVHS board of directors, and who work passionately on behalf of CVHS for fundraising initiatives, along with fellow team members of the Comox Valley Cyclepaths.

On behalf of the Comox Valley Hospice Society, our staff, and our clients we would like to thank the many volunteers who are critical to the continued success of this work in the community.

Comox Valleyvolunteers