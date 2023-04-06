New owner brings ‘Living Hope’ to Comox’s Little Red Church

As you crest Comox Avenue heading into the town of Comox, a historic landmark greets you on your left: the Little Red Church.

Locals will recognize the property by the myriad signs dotting the lawn, evidence of the variety of groups that use this hub. Among these signs, however, one is noticeably missing: the For Sale sign!

Last November, Living Hope Church purchased this beloved community building.

Living Hope is a Christian church with the Alliance of Canada. Since its beginnings in 2000, the church met in schools and other churches in the Valley. Last fall, the time was right to purchase a building. In addition to using the building for its worship services on Sunday, Living Hope desires to support the local community and bought the Little Red Church with that in mind.

Pastor Micah Smith is excited about the potential for this building.

“We love what the previous owner started here as a community centre,” Smith said.

Living Hope is eager to further develop it as a culture and arts hub for the Comox Valley. The church currently hosts various community groups such as K9 Kind Training, Triple Heat Dance, Tai Chi, Yoga, Musement, Line Dancing, and The Georgia Straight Jazz Society along with several community events such as markets, weddings and social occasions.

This dynamic property is also home to one of the Valley’s few heritage buildings. The heritage chapel, built in 1886, is undergoing some essential upgrades to support community use again. The congregation of Little Red Church looks forward to stewarding this unique property.

As a way to get to know their new neighbours, Living Hope is hosting an open house on Sunday, April 16, 2-4 p.m. Both the main hall and the heritage chapel will be open. The community is welcome to come and view displays from some of the rental clients and enjoy live jazz by the Anderson, Amar, and Hyde Trio. Refreshments will be served. It will be an opportunity to ask any questions about how the church plans to use and care for the building.

For details on bookings opportunities, visit littleredchurchcomox.com/rental.html

