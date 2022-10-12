There is a new playground structure to check out at the Elks and Royal Purple Park in Kye Bay. Photo supplied

New playground equipment at Kye Bay’s Elks and Royal Purple Park

There is a new playground structure to check out at the Elks and Royal Purple Park in Kye Bay.

Over the last several weeks, a transformation has occurred, the old play structure was removed, making way for a wondrously abstract play structure that gives kids the sense of playing in the treetops and exploring a forest canopy branch by branch. The unique built-in canopies provide some shade while children play.

“At this new playground children can navigate their way across wiggly bridges, crawl through the 3-ring climber, roar down three slides and so much more,” said Robbie Nall, Town of Comox’s parks manager. “There is a great range of interconnected activities that will spark the imagination and provide for energetic play.”

The playground surface has been improved by laying down engineered wood fibre cedar shavings. This material allows for natural, sustainable, and safe play, while providing access for strollers and walkers.

For more information on the Elks and Royal Purple Park and other town parks, visit comox.ca/parksandfields

